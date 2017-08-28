Business

Kenya bans making, importing plastic bags; may fine $38,000

The Associated Press

August 28, 2017 12:49 AM

NAIROBI, Kenya

A ban on making and importing plastic bags has come into force in Kenya and those found in violation of the ban could be fined up to $38,000.

Thin plastic shopping bags litter the streets of Kenya's capital, Nairobi. They have created towering piles at dump sites.

Cameroon, Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Tanzania, Uganda, Ethiopia, Mauritania and Malawi are among the countries that have adopted or announced such bans.

Some 100 million plastic bags are handed out every year in Kenya by supermarkets alone, according to the U.N. Environmental Program.

The Kenyan government says the bags harm the environment, block sewers and don't decompose.

Manufacturers have said the ban will cost jobs.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war or memorialize racism?

Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war or memorialize racism? 2:12

Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war or memorialize racism?
How to make a pinhole projector to view the solar eclipse 1:06

How to make a pinhole projector to view the solar eclipse
Car rams into crowd at 'Unite the Right' rally in Charlottesville, Va. 0:45

Car rams into crowd at 'Unite the Right' rally in Charlottesville, Va.

View More Video