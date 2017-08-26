Huge Sioux City plant slaughters first hogs as opening nears

After nearly two years of construction, the first hogs have been slaughtered at a giant Sioux City pork plant that is eventually expected to employ 2,000 people and process 21,000 hogs a day.
Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott told the Sioux City Journal that Seaboard Triumph Foods processed about 100 hogs Wednesday as crews test equipment ahead of a Sept. 5 opening.
The company plans to start a single shift with up to 900 production workers in the 925,000-square foot plant. Initially, the plant will have a capacity of slaughtering 10,500 hogs daily.
The $300 million plant was announced in May 2015.
Seaboard Triumph plans to hire a second shift by next summer, bringing total employment to about 2,000 workers who could slaughter about 6 million hogs annually.
Comments