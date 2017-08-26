Business

Cargill plans upgrade of Gibbon grain elevator

The Associated Press

August 26, 2017 8:17 AM

GIBBON, Neb.

Cargill plans to invest $18 million in upgrades to one of its Nebraska grain elevators near Gibbon.

The project will significantly expand the capacity of the grain elevator and increase the speed at which grain trucks can be unloaded.

Cargill officials say the grain elevator will be able to hold 2.7 million bushels of grain once the project is completed in 2019. That's up from the current capacity of 700,000 bushels.

The elevator will also be able to unload 65,000 bushels per hour. That's up from the current 25,000 bushels per hour.

The elevator will remain open while the work is being done.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

United Way of Central Georgia sets $5 million goal

United Way of Central Georgia sets $5 million goal 1:38

United Way of Central Georgia sets $5 million goal
Macon's Authority gets new chairman, director 1:40

Macon's Authority gets new chairman, director
Owners reveal plans for beer garden 2:57

Owners reveal plans for beer garden

View More Video