Alaska prison looks to expand garden for inmates, community

Inmate David Guthrie, left, talks about growing peppers with Education Coordinator Kris Weixelman at the Lemon Creek Correctional Center in Juneau, Alaska, on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017. In a twist on the popular farm to table movement that has swept the country, with restaurants and cities promoting ways to bring fresh-from-the-dirt produce directly to consumers, state prisons are experimenting with ways to bring produce grown by inmates to their own kitchens and even out into the community. Juneau Empire via AP Michael Penn