Business

Tanker runs aground in shipping channel, but no fuel leaks

The Associated Press

August 25, 2017 9:52 PM

NEW YORK

The U.S. Coast Guard says an oil tanker carrying 373,000 gallons (1.4 million liters) of fuel has run aground in a shipping channel between New York and New Jersey but there is no indication any fuel has spilled.

There are no reports of injuries. An initial assessment has found no structural damage to the ship.

The Coast Guard says the Kamome Victoria ran aground Friday evening. The tanker notified the Coast Guard it had run aground south of the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge while traveling outbound.

The Coast Guard says it is investigating the grounding and will determine a salvage plan.

The Kamome Victoria sails under the flag of Panama.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

United Way of Central Georgia sets $5 million goal

United Way of Central Georgia sets $5 million goal 1:38

United Way of Central Georgia sets $5 million goal
Macon's Authority gets new chairman, director 1:40

Macon's Authority gets new chairman, director
Owners reveal plans for beer garden 2:57

Owners reveal plans for beer garden

View More Video