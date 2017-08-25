Macon business celebrates 70th anniversary

Headquartered in Macon since 1950, B&D Industrial began as a $9,000 investment by John D. Nations in 1947, and 70 years later the company has grown into a $100 million business.
The company, which was formerly named Bearings and Drives, supports three divisions, B&D Technologies, B&D Service and Scale Systems. The divisions include 30 branches across the Southeast and employ more than 300 workers.
B&D Technologies is a distributor for hundreds of manufacturers and produces custom solutions for a broad range of automation and mechanical applications. B&D Service focuses on service, repair and rebuilding industrial rotating equipment. Scale Systems is one of the largest industrial scale distributors in the country and provides custom industrial scale products and services.
In 2017, B&D acquired e-commerce enterprise, Industrial Control Direct. Through this acquisition, B&D Technologies will provide expansive product offerings online.
Today, the company features second and third generation family members of the founders at the helm.
Georgia Student Finance Commission board elects new leader
Sarah Beck Hawthorne has been elected chairwoman of the board of commissioners of the Georgia Student Finance Commission.
The commission is the state agency that administers the HOPE Scholarship and grant program as well as other state- and lottery-funded financial aid programs. Hawthorne also was elected chairwoman and vice chairwoman of the boards of the Georgia Student Finance Authority and the Georgia Higher Education Assistance Corp., respectively.
Hawthorne, of Jeffersonville, represents Georgia’s 8th Congressional District and was first appointed to GSFC’s board in May 2013 by Gov. Nathan Deal. She is a former elementary and secondary classroom teacher and administrator, as well as president and founder of AlphaSkills Inc. She has served as president of the Georgia Teachers of the Year Association and Georgia Council of International Reading Association, as well as chairwoman of the Central Georgia Technical College board of directors.
She is the past chairwoman of the City of Jeffersonville Downtown Development Authority. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Mercer University and a master’s and doctorate degree from the University of Georgia.
Navicent Health recognized as a top Georgia hospital past 5 years
Medical Center, Navicent Health, has been recognized as a top Georgia hospital for the fifth year in a row in the annual Best Hospitals compiled by U.S. News & World Report.
It tied for the third best hospital in this year’s ranking, and the only top performer in Middle Georgia. In addition, seven of the medical center’s treatments for adult conditions were recognized as high performing including: abdominal aortic aneurysm repair, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, colon cancer surgery, heart failure, hip replacement, knee replacement and lung cancer surgery.
The Best Hospitals methodologies include objective measures such as patient survival, the number of times a given procedure is performed, infection rates and adequacy of nurse staffing.
The U.S. News analysis of hospitals includes data from nearly 5,000 centers across multiple clinical specialties, procedures and conditions.
America’s Swimming Pool Co. named to Inc. 5000 list
America’s Swimming Pool Co. was ranked No. 2,891 in Inc. magazine’s 36th annual list of America’s 5000 fastest growing private companies.
This year ASP is in the rankings for the sixth year. Only 4 percent of companies have made the list six times.
The list represents the most successful companies in America’s most dynamic economic segment — its independent small and midsized businesses. Companies such as Microsoft, Dell, Domino’s Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow and other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees of the Inc. 5000.
Founded in 2002 by Stewart Vernon, ASP first entered the Inc. 5000 list in 2010 when it was ranked No. 1,595. In 2013, ASP came back in the rankings as No. 1,737 and has stayed on the Inc. 5000 list for five consecutive years. The company moved up to position No. 2,891 from last year’s ranking of No. 3,354. This year’s rankings synopsis for ASP points out the company’s 117-percent growth in revenue over a three-year period.
Georgia Farm Monitor wins two Gabby awards
Georgia Farm Monitor, Georgia Farm Bureau’s weekly television show, received two Gabby Awards during the Georgia Association of Broadcasters Summer Conference.
It won the TV Division AA Gabby Award for Best Locally Produced Program (non-news or sports) for its 50th anniversary special. Monitor staffers Michael Edmondson, Kenny Burgamy and Andy Lucas put together the show, which originally aired Nov. 12, 2016.
Monitor Producer/Director Ray D’Alessio won Best Feature Story or Series for his piece about Comford Farms, which offers sanctuary and help to military veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder. The story first aired April 16, 2016.
The Georgia Farm Monitor is the only television program dedicated to telling the story of agriculture, Georgia’s largest industry. The show celebrated 51 years of broadcast television this year.
Law firm chosen as Perry Business of the Month
Walker, Hulbert, Gray & Moore LLP was recognized by the Perry Area Chamber of Commerce as the August Business of the Month.
The firm was founded 52 years ago and has been in its Ball Street location since 1969.
With eight attorneys with over 200 years of combined legal experience, it is the largest law firm in Houston County. The Perry law firm has a general civil practice in all state and federal courts in the Middle Georgia area.
Walker, Hurbert, Gray & Moore was nominated and chosen by the chamber’s business development committee.
