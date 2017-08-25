A ramen bowl and crab rangoon fried dumplings at Ginger Stir Fry and Grill. The ramen bowl consists of pork belly, scallions, radishes, nori, candied shiitake and a soft poached egg.
Business

Will the new owner of downtown Macon restaurant continue stir fry concept?

By Stanley Dunlap

sdunlap@macon.com

August 25, 2017 11:41 AM

Ginger Stir-fry & Grill has been sold.

Ginger Stir-fry & Grill posted Friday on its Facebook page a message saying new ownership will take over the restaurant after Saturday. But when the restaurant re-opens on Oct. 1, the question is whether the new owner will continue serving Asian cuisine, the post said.

“Ginger stir fry and grill has been sold. It's last day will be Saturday the 26th of August,” the post said. “At this time, we do not know if the new owner/operator will continue the stir-fry concept or change the concept. They do plan to reopen on October 1st.”

Ginger Stir-fry & Grill, 496 Second St., is located in downtown Macon.

Posted by Ginger Stir-fry & Grill on Friday, August 25, 2017

Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph

