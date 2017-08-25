Will the new owner of downtown Macon restaurant continue stir fry concept?

Ginger Stir-fry & Grill has been sold.
Ginger Stir-fry & Grill posted Friday on its Facebook page a message saying new ownership will take over the restaurant after Saturday. But when the restaurant re-opens on Oct. 1, the question is whether the new owner will continue serving Asian cuisine, the post said.
“Ginger stir fry and grill has been sold. It's last day will be Saturday the 26th of August,” the post said. “At this time, we do not know if the new owner/operator will continue the stir-fry concept or change the concept. They do plan to reopen on October 1st.”
Ginger Stir-fry & Grill, 496 Second St., is located in downtown Macon.
