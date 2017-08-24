The Latest: Thai court to issue arrest warrant for former PM

Security officers lead sniffer dogs outside Supreme Court ahead the delivery of a verdict on charges accusing Thailand's former Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra of negligence in implementing a rice subsidy in Bangkok Thailand, Friday, Aug 25, 2017. Police stood guard Friday morning as Thailand's Supreme Court prepared to rule on whether Shinawatra was guilty of criminal negligence for implementing a rice subsidy program that cost the government as much as $17 billion. Gemunu Amarasinghe AP Photo