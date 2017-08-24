United Way of Central Georgia sets $5 million goal

The Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority selected Robby Fountain on Wednesday as its new chairman to replace Cliffard Whitby, who resigned after he was indicted on federal charges. It also appointed Stephen Adams as its director to handle day-to-day activities.
Following a $5 million donation by philanthropist Beverly Olson and the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, the Children's Hospital has been renamed Beverly Knight Olson Children's Hospital, Navicent Health.
The rezoning of Crest Lawn Funeral Home in Macon was approved Monday by the Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning Commission. The property is being bought and the new owner plans to continue operating a funeral home.
MedSafe LLC did not get permit it sought for a medical waste treatment facility on Fulton Mill Road. The Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning Commission unanimously denied the request Monday, April 10, 2017.