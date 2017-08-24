United Way of Central Georgia sets $5 million goal

More Videos

    Former NFL coach Bill Curry was the keynote speaker for the campaign kick-off at the United Way of Central Georgia annual meeting. The agency set a goal to raise $5 million.

Former NFL coach Bill Curry was the keynote speaker for the campaign kick-off at the United Way of Central Georgia annual meeting. The agency set a goal to raise $5 million.
Linda S. Morris The Telegraph
Business

The Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority selected Robby Fountain on Wednesday as its new chairman to replace Cliffard Whitby, who resigned after he was indicted on federal charges. It also appointed Stephen Adams as its director to handle day-to-day activities.

Future of Zebulon Road is 'in flux'

Business

Future of Zebulon Road is 'in flux'

The future of Zebulon Road is in flux, Jim Thomas, executive director of Macon-Bibb P&Z, said after a controversial $30-million multi-use development was approved at the meeting July 10, 2017.