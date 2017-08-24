More than 10 million people visited Bibb County in 2016, and tourism officials celebrate

During 2016, Bibb County had more than 10 million visitors, and more than one-third of those stayed overnight.
More than half of those people were visiting friends or relatives, but all visitors contribute to the local economy.
Also, nearly 150 conventions were booked in Macon during the past year, a 25 percent increase over the previous year, which led to 26,807 nights in a hotel and 2,783 confirmed tour attendees, an increase of 51 percent.
These kinds of numbers were a reason to celebrate during Macon-Bibb County Convention & Visitors Bureau’s annual meeting Thursday. More than 100 attended the event held at Emerson Ballroom.
Singer Maggie Renfroe, who was on “The Voice” TV show last year, performed and the CVB worked with Macon Beer Co. to create a special brew called Macon Soul in honor of celebrating its 35th anniversary.
In addition to presenting its end-of-the year results, the event was an opportunity to recognize people with tourism awards.
The 2017 Otis Hughes Tourism Spirit Award was presented to Jim Crisp, founder and artistic director of Theatre Macon.
This award is given to a person who has contributed significantly to the Macon tourism industry and has given unending time, talent and skill to support Macon’s tourism growth.
The B.J. Cain Top of the Line award was given O’Claudia Johnson, an administrative assistant and information specialist at the Greater Macon Chamber of Commerce.
This award is presented to a person who works directly with a visitor at an attraction, restaurant and/or lodging property and goes above and beyond the call of duty to provide an exemplary experience for the visitor.
The meeting also featured a presentation from Joe Veneto, owner of Opportunities Unlimited, a management consulting and training company created to drive tourism visitation and unforgettable visitor experiences.
