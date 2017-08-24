United Way of Central Georgia sets $5 million campaign goal

The bar was set high two years ago when United Way of Central Georgia raised $5 million for the first time.
Before a crowd of more than 400 people Thursday, United Way announced its 2017 campaign would set that same lofty $5 million goal.
Spencer Strickland said when he was asked to be chairman of this year’s campaign he was at first a little concerned. He knew he would be following two of the best fundraising years in United Way history.
Last year’s campaign brought in just under $5 million, which was the second highest amount United Way has ever raised, said Strickland, who is the regional president of State Bank & Trust. Two years ago, United Way cracked the $5 million level for the first time.
Popular college football coach and motivational speaker Bill Curry was the keynote speaker for the annual campaign luncheon meeting held at Mercer University’s Hawkins Arena in Macon.
