Markets Right Now: Retailers lead early gains for US stocks

The Associated Press

August 24, 2017 9:41 AM

NEW YORK

The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are rising in early trading on Wall Street after several retailers reported earnings that were far better than analysts were expecting.

The good news from Signet Jewelers, Guess and Dollar Tree Thursday helped allay concerns investors have been having about traditional retailers losing ground to online giants like Amazon.com.

Signet soared 20 percent in early trading, Guess jumped 18.7 percent and Dollar Tree added 8.9 percent.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 4 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,448.

The Dow Jones industrial average increased 38 points, or 0.2 percent, to 21,854. The Nasdaq composite added 17 points, or 0.3 percent, to 6,295.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.19 percent.

