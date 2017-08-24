Business

European aviation agency orders Airbus A350 safety fix

The Associated Press

August 24, 2017 5:12 AM

BERLIN

The European Aviation Safety Agency has issued an air worthiness directive about Airbus's A350-941 aircraft, warning that a problem could lead to an engine explosion under certain conditions if not corrected.

The Cologne, Germany-based agency, said that Airbus has already come up with a fix and the directive, which goes into effect Thursday, orders that it be implemented on all affected planes.

The problem involves the hydraulic fluid cooling system in the fuel tanks. EASA said a failure discovered with the hydraulic "engine driven pump" could cause a fast temperature rise.

If not corrected, EASA said the condition "could lead to an uncontrolled overheat of the hydraulic fluid, possibly resulting in the ignition of the fuel-air mixture in the affected fuel tank."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Macon's Authority gets new chairman, director

Macon's Authority gets new chairman, director 1:40

Macon's Authority gets new chairman, director
Owners reveal plans for beer garden 2:57

Owners reveal plans for beer garden
New company to invest $400 million, create 200 jobs 3:07

New company to invest $400 million, create 200 jobs

View More Video