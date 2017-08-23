Group raising money to restore historic Illinois bridge

A group of residents is trying to raise $100,000 to preserve a historic covered bridge in the northern suburbs of Chicago.
The Daily Herald reports the one-lane bridge in Long Grove was built in 1906. A "nostalgic covering" was added in 1972 to limit traffic from trucks and other heavy vehicles and help prevent damage to the bridge.
Supporters say the $100,000 would be enough to partially finance the preservation. They say about $46,000 in donations were quietly made prior to kicking off the fundraising campaign last weekend.
The preservation effort got a boost in June, when the Illinois Historic Sites Advisory Council voted to include the bridge on the national Register of Historic Places. The National Park Service could act on the designation by fall.
