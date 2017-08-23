This brewery is first in Middle Georgia to offer craft beer in cans

For a while now, customers could visit a craft brewery and walk out with a growler — a refillable glass jug filled with locally brewed beer.
But craft beer brewed at Piedmont Brewery & Kitchen at 450-B Third St. in Macon is now available in cans, according to a news release.
“Piedmont is the first ever brewery in Middle Georgia to can beer for to-go purchase,” the release said. “The innovation of canning will allow Piedmont’s beer to be consumed by a larger audience and loyal patrons will now be able to share their favorite brews with friends and family in the comfort of their own home.”
Piedmont offers 16-ounce cans pre-filled from a cooler or canned to order. Individual cans are $4 or $14 for a four-pack. Cans are lighter, making them easier to transport, the release said.
“Patrons can enjoy a variety of beers immediately or at a later date as cans will remain fresh for up to one month,” it said.
Piedmont, which officially opened in March, is owned by head brewer Brian Whitley and Richie Jones. It is a full-service restaurant with the brewery downstairs. The Macon-Bibb County Commission approved an ordinance in the summer of 2016 allowing the sale of growlers, or take-home containers of beer.
For more information about Piedmont, go to http://www.piedmontbrewery.com.
Linda S. Morris: 478-744-4223, @MidGaBiz
Comments