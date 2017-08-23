Critics: Utah horse meeting is secretive 'slaughter summit'

FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2010 file photo, two young wild horses play while grazing in Reno, Nev. Officials at a wild horse summit in Salt Lake City said Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017, that swollen populations of federally-protected mustangs roaming 10 Western states are starved and damaging rangelands, leaving some officials to recommend killing or selling the animals to reduce herds. Reno Gazette-Journal via AP, File Andy Barron