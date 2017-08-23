Judge wants response to alleged false grand jury testimony

A federal judge has given prosecutors until Monday to respond to allegations by attorneys for four former Wilmington Trust executives charged with bank fraud that prosecutors may have knowingly presented false testimony to a grand jury.
Wednesday's court order came just hours after defense attorneys filed court papers claiming that a Federal Reserve examiner told the FBI in 2013 that he knew the bank did not report all of its matured loans as past due. But an FBI agent told a grand jury in 2015 that the examiner was not aware that the bank waived certain loans from past due reporting.
Prosecutors had already said after Tuesday's court filing that the defense allegations of false testimony are without merit and that they would be filing a response.
