Markets Right Now: Stocks fall in early trading

The Associated Press

August 23, 2017 9:42 AM

NEW YORK

The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Technology companies and retailers are leading U.S. stocks lower in early trading on Wall Street.

Lowe's sank 5 percent early Wednesday after reporting second-quarter earnings that were weaker than analysts expected. Seagate Technology fell 4.4 percent.

La-Z-Boy dropped 18 percent after its earnings missed estimates. The company said its most profitable business, upholstery manufacturing, struggled and costs were high because of acquisitions.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 8 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,444.

The Dow Jones industrial average lost 68 points, or 0.3 percent, to 21,829. The Nasdaq composite fell 21 points, or 0.3 percent, to 6,275.

