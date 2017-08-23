Louisiana parish, lawyers in $6 million oil spill dispute

A coastal Louisiana Parish that reached a $45 million settlement last year in the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill is in a dispute with its attorneys in the case over $6 million in fees and costs.
However, records filed this week in U.S. District Court in New Orleans indicate efforts to iron out the disagreement are under way.
Plaquemines Parish officials opted out of a $20 billion settlement BP reached with numerous government entities, saying its share would be too small. They hired the firm of Martzell and Bickford to seek the larger settlement.
The firm's fees were placed in escrow after a parish lawyer raised questions about whether the firm was properly hired. Court documents show both sides have agreed to a delay in proceedings while discussions continue.
