City of Las Vegas, police chief sparring over budget, staff

A northern New Mexico city and its police chief are locked in a public battle over funding, staffing levels and allowing officers to coach at area schools.
The Las Vegas Optic reports (https://goo.gl/6zBk8G ) the city of Las Vegas recently received a letter from Las Vegas Police Chief Juan Montano's attorney informing officials he has filed a tort claim against the city.
Attorney Raul Carrillo wrote that the claim comes amid acts against Montano around funding issues, hostile work environment, whistleblower issues and retaliation against the chief.
The letter, obtained by the Optic, said Montano's claim is a result of a "string of actions" against him.
City spokesman Lee Einer says the matter is under investigation.
Comments