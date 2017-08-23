Indonesia forest threatened by development despite new rules

In this Monday, Jan. 4, 2016 photo, burnt tree stump from 2015 forest fire is seen on the side of a road as tracks belonging to Borneo Orangutan Survival Foundation drive past during an orangutan rescue mission in Sungai Mangkutub, Central Kalimantan, Indonesia. In a remote corner of Borneo, an Indonesian company and its Chinese partner are pushing ahead with an industrial wood plantation in a tropical forest and orangutan habitat, apparently flouting government regulations intended to prevent a repeat of disastrous fires in 2015. Dita Alangkara AP Photo