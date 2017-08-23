Business

Charleston dentist agrees to repay Medicaid for false bills

The Associated Press

August 23, 2017 1:46 AM

CHARLESTON, W.Va.

A Charleston dentist has agreed to pay $738,000 in restitution and $2.2 million in treble damages for fraudulently billing Medicaid for procedures he didn't perform on patients and for more involved services than he provided.

According to federal prosecutors, 58-year-old Antoine Skaff, who pleaded guilty to health care fraud, has also entered a civil settlement with state and federal authorities for five years of double billing and upcoding.

They say Medicaid paid Skaff $172 eacj for extracting 7,490 teeth that were falsely billed as impacted teeth, instead of the usual $80 for a simple extraction.

He also billed twice for removing the same teeth for some patients.

He could face up to 10 years in prison at sentencing in November.

