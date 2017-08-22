Is your business handling employee performance reviews the best way?

Performance evaluations are a valuable opportunity for management to connect with employees to assess strengths and weaknesses. They are also an opportunity to ward off problems. However, because employers are often busy, training managers on how to handle performance evaluations and daily performance issues can get left to the wayside. However, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has some guidance that can assist employers in assessing these issues.
The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, known as the EEOC, is the federal agency responsible for enforcing various federal laws that deal with employment discrimination, including Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. The EEOC has various resources that are targeted to help businesses better comply with the laws. So when employers are asking themselves what to do, here is what the EEOC suggests.
First and foremost, the EEOC suggests that “when employees are hired, or soon after they begin working, communicate your performance standards (your expectations for job performance) to them.” This can be done through a formal job description, training and communication with the employee. Once you have set the standards, managers should ensure that they “apply the performance standards consistently when conducting performance evaluations.”
When actually conducting a performance evaluation or discussing performance with an employee, managers should “explain whether employees have met performance standards.” This can include examples where performance was or was not met and can include specific details to help employees understand management’s position. Finally, management should inform employees if there is a change in performance standards, evaluation techniques or company policies. Surprising an employee at a performance meeting with a new standard or procedure will not likely lead to a productive meeting between managers and employees.
Following these steps can help make sure mangers effectively conduct performance reviews and can help ward against claims of discrimination. As always, employers should respond “promptly and effectively to discrimination complaints regarding performance evaluations.”
Sarah Phaff is an attorney at Gorby Peters & Associates focused on finding practical solutions for her clients.
