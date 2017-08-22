Rainfall aids North Dakota ranchers but slows crop harvests

Rainfall over the past week in drought-plagued North Dakota helped green up pastures and allowed some ranchers to take a second cutting of alfalfa hay.
However, the weekly crop report from the federal Agriculture Department says the moisture also slowed or stopped harvest in much of the state.
About half of the state's staple spring wheat crop is in the bin, slightly ahead of the average pace. About 39 percent of the crop is rated poor or very poor.
In the ranching community, pasture and range conditions are rated 65 percent poor or very poor. Stock water supplies are 58 percent in those categories.
The latest U.S. Drought Monitor map shows 82 percent of North Dakota in some stage of drought.
