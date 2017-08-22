Markets Right Now: Stocks open higher on Wall Street

Business

The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street, and some of the biggest gains went to retailers and technology companies.

Macy's jumped 3 percent in early trading Tuesday after naming a former eBay executive as its president, and DSW soared 21 percent after reporting a much stronger quarter than analysts expected.

Coty slumped 10 percent after reporting earnings that fell short of analysts' forecasts.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 12 points, or 0.5 percent, to 2,440.

The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 97 points, or 0.5 percent, to 21,800. The Nasdaq composite rose 40 points, or 0.7 percent, to 6,254.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.20 percent.

