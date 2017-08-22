The Latest: Afghanistan's president voices thanks for policy

U.S. Gen. John Nicholson, top U.S. commander in Afghanistan, left, talks with Col. Khanullah Shuja, commander of the national mission brigade of the Afghan special operations force, and U.S. Gen. Joseph Votel, head of U.S. Central Command, at Camp Morehead in Afghanistan on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017. The three officers attended the launch of the Afghan Army’s new special operations corps. Lolita Baldor AP Photo