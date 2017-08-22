Coal CEO expected Trump help, but administration said no

FILE - In this June 7, 2017 file photo, a coal barge is positioned as a backdrop behind President Donald Trump as he speaks during a rally at the Rivertowne Marina in Cincinnati. President Donald Trump personally promised to activate emergency legal authorities to keep dirty or economically uncompetitive coal plants from shutting down, a top American coal company said. The Trump administration now says it has no plans to do so. John Minchillo, File AP Photo