Russian flight attendant sues Aeroflot for discrimination

In this photo taken on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, Aeroflot flight attendant Yevgeniya Magurina is reflected in a mirror as she shows her uniform during an interview with the Associated Press in Lobnya, outside Moscow, Russia. The Moscow City Court is to due to rule in the case of two flight attendants who are suing Russia's flagship airline for taking them off the prestigious long-haul flights because of their looks. Alexander Zemlianichenko AP Photo