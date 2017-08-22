FILE - In this July 25, 2017 file photo, House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis. speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. Ryan says the nation’s leaders “have an obligation” to steer the country past “the passions of the moment.” His remarks come after President Donald Trump drew bipartisan criticism for saying “both sides” were responsible for this month’s deadly clash between white supremacists and counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Va.
Business

Paul Ryan defends tax breaks for Foxconn at town hall

The Associated Press

August 22, 2017 1:23 AM

MADISON, Wis.

U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan says Foxconn Technology Group's plan to construct a factory in his southeastern Wisconsin congressional district that could employ thousands is a "game changer" and an "exceptional deal."

Ryan was asked at a town hall Monday night broadcast nationwide on CNN whether the deal was worth it given that Wisconsin is poised to give the Taiwanese company $3 billion in taxpayer incentives to build the plant.

Ryan helped negotiate the deal to bring Foxconn to the state to construct LCD display screens for televisions and other uses. Wisconsin won out over several other states.

Ryan says the factory will be transformational for the state because "it brings an entire sector to Wisconsin." And he says the tax incentives are all contingent on Foxconn meeting investment and hiring targets.

  Comments  

