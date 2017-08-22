Where's the kelp? Warm ocean takes toll on undersea forests

In this June 15, 2017, photo, research technician Kristen Mello shows a sample of a red shrub-like seaweed collected in the waters off Appledore Island, Maine. Kelp forests are critical to the fishing industry but are disappearing around the world. The Gulf of Maine is the latest global hotspot to lose kelp. Scientists say the likely culprits are climate change and invasive species. Charles Krupa AP Photo