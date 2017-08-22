Nudist resort in Cincinnati area sold, will be developed

Business

A nudist resort that has operated for decades in suburban Cincinnati has been sold.

Paradise Gardens Resort was sold Friday for an undisclosed sum to a Cincinnati-based real estate developer. The Cincinnati Enquirer reports owners of the nudist resort in Colerain Township say the developer plans to build five new homes on the 34-acre site.

Ron Coleman is president of Paradise Resort Inc., which operated the resort. He says he doubts the new development will raise the ire of neighbors who occasionally complained about the resort.

Coleman says the resort has been for sale for 10 years, but the company couldn't make a deal until now.

He says the resort had been active since 1970 and was still profitable, but membership had started to decline.

