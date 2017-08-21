Judge orders Montana congressman photographed, fingerprinted

FILE - In this June 20, 2017 file photo, Rep.-elect Greg Gianforte responds to questions at his home in Bozeman, Mont., about an election-eve confrontation with a reporter. A judge has ordered Gianforte to be photographed and fingerprinted for assaulting a reporter, opening the possibility of the congressman's mug shot to be used by political opponents next year when Gianforte is up for re-election. Bobby Caina Calvan, File AP Photo