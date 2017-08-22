Business

Grain lower, livestock mixed

The Associated Press

August 22, 2017 9:49 AM

CHICAGO

Grain futures were lower Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Sept delivery was lower 3.60 cents at $4.0560 a bushel; Sept corn was down .40 cent at $3.4840 a bushel; Sept oats lost .20 cent at $2.4340 a bushel while Sept soybeans was up 1.40 cent to $9.34 a bushel.

Beef higher and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

August live cattle was .05 cent higher at $1.0605 a pound; August feeder cattle gained .20 cent at $1.40 a pound; October lean hogs was .20 cent lower at $.6448 a pound.

