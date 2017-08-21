Markets Right Now: Stocks are little changed in early traded

FILE - This Wednesday, May 11, 2016, file photo, shows the exterior of Herbalife's corporate office in Los Angeles. Herbalife says it was recently in talks with a financial institution to become a private company, but those discussions have ended. In response, the seller of weight-loss shakes says it is selling $600 million worth of its shares to shareholders in an auction. Shares of Herbalife Ltd. jumped 8 percent to $67.16 before the stock market opened Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. Damian Dovarganes, File AP Photo