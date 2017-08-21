Battling demons in a community looking to Trump for change

Misty Micheau Bushnell looks over the memorial marking the spot where her boyfriend Shawn Vann Schreck died two days before in a homeless encampment where they live along the river in Aberdeen, Wash., Wednesday June 14, 2017. Bushnell, said his death shook her so much she thinks she's ready to move away, someplace inside, and she hopes her methamphetamine addiction won't follow her there. David Goldman AP Photo