Nations search for 10 missing after US destroyer collision

The USS John S. McCain guided missile destroyer is docked at Singapore's naval base on Monday with "significant damage" to its hull after a collision with an oil tanker. Warships from four nations are searching for 10 missing American sailors. This is the second crash involving a ship from the U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet in the Pacific in two months.

