Wyoming governor opposes tax hike to aid education funding

Wyoming Gov. Matt Mead said he opposes tax increases and instead favors dipping into the state's substantial reserve funds to help cover a looming shortfall in education funding.
Some lawmakers have argued against using the funds to shore up an education deficit that could reach $530 million over the two-year budget cycle that begins next year.
However, state revenues remain weak amid tough times in the coal, oil and natural gas industries.
Last winter, lawmakers trimmed more than $34 million in K-12 spending, and the school funding system is now undergoing a routine, top-to-bottom review.
The legislators' approach is "OK," but a broader plan to fix the problem would have been better, Mead told the Casper Star-Tribune (http://bit.ly/2wjERtc ) in a story Friday.
"It is not the grand solution I think many of us were hoping for," he said. "It just didn't get done."
Some lawmakers have suggested the review can be used as a tool to trim schools' budgets, but educators and other legislators have pushed back.
It's a mistake to pin cost-cutting hopes on independent consultants whose mandate is to recommend the best education system, not solve the funding crisis, Mead said.
