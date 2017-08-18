Tech companies continue efforts to banish extremist accounts

FILE- In this Oct. 27, 2016, file photo, Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks during an announcement of new products in Cupertino, Calif. Apple is donating $2 million to two human rights groups as part of Cook’s pledge to help lead the fight against the hate that fueled the violence in Charlottesville, Va., during a white-nationalist rally. Cook made the commitment late Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, in an internal memo obtained by The Associated Press. Marcio Jose Sanchez, File AP Photo