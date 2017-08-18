FILE - In this April 29, 2017, file photo, Steve Bannon, chief White House strategist to President Donald Trump is seen in Harrisburg, Pa. Bannon says there’s no military solution to North Korea’s threats and says the U.S. is losing the economic race against China.
FILE - In this April 29, 2017, file photo, Steve Bannon, chief White House strategist to President Donald Trump is seen in Harrisburg, Pa. Bannon says there’s no military solution to North Korea’s threats and says the U.S. is losing the economic race against China. Carolyn Kaster, File AP Photo
FILE - In this April 29, 2017, file photo, Steve Bannon, chief White House strategist to President Donald Trump is seen in Harrisburg, Pa. Bannon says there’s no military solution to North Korea’s threats and says the U.S. is losing the economic race against China. Carolyn Kaster, File AP Photo

Business

Skeptics dismiss Bannon's call for economic war with China

By MATTHEW PENNINGTON and PAUL WISEMAN Associated Press

August 18, 2017 3:35 AM

WASHINGTON

Advocates of a measured approach by the U.S. in dealing with China as an economic rival are dismissing White House adviser Steve Bannon's call for economic war.

In an interview with the magazine The American Prospect, Bannon says the U.S. should be "maniacally focused" on a confrontation with China over who will be the global leader over the next two to three decades.

That view puts Bannon far outside the mainstream of those considering how the U.S. and China should manage differences on trade and security.

A Seattle trade attorney, William Perry, says Bannon's view is too simplistic and arrogant. A former U.S. Treasury and World Bank official now at the Brookings Institution, David Dollar, says the notion that China will give in if the U.S. imposes tariffs is wrong.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Macon's Authority gets new chairman, director

Macon's Authority gets new chairman, director 1:40

Macon's Authority gets new chairman, director
Owners reveal plans for beer garden 2:57

Owners reveal plans for beer garden
New company to invest $400 million, create 200 jobs 3:07

New company to invest $400 million, create 200 jobs

View More Video