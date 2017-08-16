Erik Dreyer Getty Images
You may find deals on tools, doors, appliances and help a nonprofit at this sale

By Linda S. Morris

lmorris@macon.com

August 16, 2017 6:19 PM

Rebuilding Macon will be holding a three-day warehouse sale this month featuring tools, appliances, pocket knives, doors, windows and other items.

All proceeds benefit the mission of Rebuilding Macon in rehabilitating the homes of elderly and disabled, low-income home owners.

The sale will be held 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 24-25 and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 26 at the Rebuilding Macon warehouse at 3864 Lake St. in Macon.

For more information, call (478) 744-9808 or send an email to info@rebuildingmacon.org.

Rebuilding Macon is the largest, nonprofit organization in Middle Georgia providing home repairs to low-income homeowners free of charge, according to its website. With the help of more than 3,000 volunteers, the organization completes around 250 project houses annually.

Linda S. Morris: 478-744-4223, @MidGaBiz

