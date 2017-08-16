Authority is ‘bigger than one person’ as it selects new chairman, director

Robby Fountain was named chairman of the Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority on Wednesday morning less than a week after the former chairman resigned.
Fountain was named acting director last week after former chairman Cliffard Whitby was indicted by a federal court and charged with multiple counts of conspiracy and bribery related to a probe of a former Bibb County community initiative.
“I still have a very positive outlook about the Authority,” Fountain said after the meeting. “Our board is a six-member board. It’s bigger than one person, and we will continue to move forward as a board. My focus right now is to continue and do good things. ... We’ve had some great results here during the last few years and we want to continue to focus on Macon and focus on what our mission is ... to expand the tax base and create jobs.”
A vice chairman and any other officers will be selected at another meeting, Fountain said.
Also Wednesday, Stephen Adams was appointed acting director to handle all the day-to-day management of the Authority. For now, he will retain his duties as economic development director for the Authority, Fountain said after the meeting. Whitby formerly handled the daily activities of the Authority.
Adams, who has worked for the authority since 2009, began signing checks along with Fountain as soon as the meeting concluded. The checks require two signatures.
“I feel confident that Mr. Adams will do a great job,” Fountain said.
Adams said he was surprised he was selected for the new position.
“I have been with the authority over eight years now and served in many capacities, but I was truly honored to have the confidence of the board to take on this next step,” he said. “First steps are to continue business as usual. We have a lot of ongoing projects that require daily contacts.”
Whitby resigned as chairman in a letter dated Aug. 12 to the Authority, saying he did so because of the negative impact the case could have on the Authority. He said he will fight the allegations.
Last month, Whitby’s name was first publicly linked to the case by a subpoena in a multimillion-dollar lawsuit filed by the Bibb County school system against former school Superintendent Romain Dallemand; Isaac Culver III and his company, Progressive Consulting Technologies Inc.; former school technology director Tom Tourand; CompTech Computer Technologies Inc. and its president and CEO, Allen J. Stephen; and Pinnacle/CSG Inc., and its president, Cory McFarlane.
The suit alleges that the defendants participated in a series of fraudulent acts stemming from a 2012 technology sale to the district.
Though Whitby was not named in the lawsuit, the school system subpoenaed bank records for Whitby, his construction company, Whitby Inc., and others.
Federal prosecutors allege that Whitby paid a total of $434,000 to bribe Dallemand into supporting the Macon Promise Neighborhood plan, which aimed to help students and their families in the Unionville and Tindall Heights neighborhoods.
Dallemand has agreed to work with federal authorities in the case after pleading guilty in Florida on Wednesday to filing a false tax return for 2012, under-reporting his income and over-reporting his itemized deductions.
Whitby, meanwhile, faces charges of conspiracy to pay a bribe to an agent of an organization receiving federal funds, conspiracy to launder the proceeds of unlawful activity, and five counts of paying a bribe to an agent of an organization receiving federal funds.
Property for proposed dog park transferred back to county
In another matter, Bibb County Commissioner Joe Allen approached the Authority about a proposed dog park and a walking trail on Fulton Mill Road. He said he likely only needed a portion of the 75-acre site. The property had been transferred to the Industrial Authority from the county some time ago.
Mayor Robert Reichert, saying he felt “conflicted” because he was also a member of the Authority, was in favor or transferring the entire site back to the county as he wasn’t sure the Authority could do anything with the remaining property if the dog park was built.
The Authority agree to transfer to the county the amount of acreage the county needed up to all of the site.
On Tuesday, the county commission approved a resolution that allows plans to move ahead with the park. Nearly $500,000 of special sales tax revenue has been set aside for the west Bibb park. It would be adjacent to the Macon-Bibb County Animal Shelter.
