FILE - In this July 31, 2017, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office in Washington. Of all the trade deals he lambasted on the campaign trail as threats to American workers, Trump reserved particular scorn for one: The North American Free Trade Agreement. Five days of talks aimed at overhauling NAFTA begin Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, in Washington, with negotiations to follow in Mexico and Canada.
Business

US demands big NAFTA changes, setting stage for tough talks

By PAUL WISEMAN AP Economics Writer

August 16, 2017 10:56 AM

WASHINGTON

The top U.S. trade negotiator says that the United States won't settle for cosmetic changes to the North American Free Trade Agreement as negotiations to rework terms of the pact began.

President Donald Trump has called the 23-year-old trade pact the "worst" in history.

In a statement Wednesday, U.S. Trade Rep. Robert Lighthizer said that Trump "is not interested in a mere tweaking of a few provisions and an updating of a few chapters. We believe NAFTA has fundamentally failed many, many Americans and needs major improvement."

Lighthizer's comments suggest the negotiations could prove contentious. The Canadian and Mexican negotiators defended NAFTA as an economic success story but acknowledged it needs to be updated to reflect economic and technological changes.

