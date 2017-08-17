Asian shares mostly higher following gains on Wall Street

FILE - This Monday, July 6, 2015, file photo shows a sign for Wall Street carved into the side of a building in New York. U.S. stocks are rising early Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, as retailers Urban Outfitters and Target climb. That’s helping retailers recover some of the sharp losses they took a day earlier. Health care companies and banks are also trading higher. Energy companies are lagging the rest of the market. Mark Lennihan, File AP Photo