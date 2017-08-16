People watch from an adjoining room as German Chancellor Angela Merkel is interviewed by Youtubers and the online community in a livestream in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017.
German Chancellor Merkel's favorite emoji is a smiley

The Associated Press

August 16, 2017 9:41 AM

BERLIN

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's favorite emoji is a smiley — and on a good day it's one with a heart.

Merkel talked about her emoji preferences Wednesday during a live interview on YouTube as part of her re-election campaign.

Germany's general election is on Sept. 24, and Merkel is running for a fourth term.

Merkel was interviewed by four prominent German YouTubers about issues as diverse as education, electrically powered cars, migration, feminism and climate change.

YouTuber AlexiBexi, who has more than 1 million subscribers, asked Merkel about emojis. The chancellor, who is famous for sending lots of text messages to her staffers, said: "My favorite emoji is a smiley, and when it's really good, one with a heart."

On a bad day, Merkel said, "it's one with a pout."

