Energy Secretary Rick Perry visits Hanford reservation

Energy Secretary Rick Perry, left, closely observes as worker trainers Joni Spencer, center, and Dean Beaver prepare to give a respirator demonstration, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017 at the HAMMER Training Facility in Richland, Wash. The federal facility offers a wide variety of training to Hanford Nuclear Reservation workers. Rep. Greg Walden R-Ore. stands next to Perry and Sen. Maria Cantwell D-Wash. stands in between the workers at right. Tri-City Herald via AP Bob Brawdy