Plans for beer garden approved by zoning commission

A beer garden planned for Ingleside Village received zoning approval Monday and it plans to open by the end of September.
The Society Garden at 2367 Ingleside Ave. plans to sell beer and wine and have occasional live entertainment, according to co-owner Megan Evans.
The Macon-Bibb County Planning and Zoning Commission approved Monday a conditional-use permit to allow the business in the historic Ingleside Village.
It also will offer gardening supplies, plants and outdoor furniture for sale, said Evans and co-owner Andrew Collier.
“It will have a very small retail (space) with some small, easy-to-pick up things,” she said.
Evans said Monday that the retail portion of the business would be small and that she wanted to get the beer garden portion opened first.
The business will not prepare any food on site except for popcorn and frozen pops, it said.
The business would be located at the west end of the 1-acre site, according to the staff report. The property is in a neighborhood commercial district, and it was formerly occupied by a plant nursery with retail sales.
The business would be a family friendly that people could perhaps bike to with plans to have stroller parking, Evans said.
The entertainment would not include full bands with light shows, Collier said.
“We are talking about a guy with an acoustic guitar,” he said. “We are talking about music maybe once a month. ... We will have some outdoor speakers in the backyard.”
It would operate 4-10 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and noon-10 p.m. Saturday. The site backs up to Parker Avenue and a residential neighborhood.
Parking would be provided along Ingleside Avenue and at the rear of the property
The beer and wine garden would provide seating for up to 50 people and have a large recreational area that will include bocce ball, ping-pong, a sandbox and a small stage.
The courtyard and recreation area also would be used for a monthly concert series, wine tastings and artist and kids workshops.
The application received unanimous approval. Commission Brian Scott was absent.
“You’ve got all the commissioners excited about it,” said Chairman Kamal Azar just before the vote. “I’ll be walking to it.”
Other items on the agenda are:
DEFERRED FROM PREVIOUS MEETINGS:
367 Orange St.: Conditional use to allow an additional dwelling on a single lot, HR-3 district. Scott Titshaw, applicant. Approved.
CONDITIONAL USES:
7091 Houston Road: Conditional use to allow a manufactured home, A-Agricultural District. James Smith, applicant. Denied.
5739 Thomaston Road: Conditional use to allow outside sales farming/gardening supplies and tractor services, C-4 District. Venkat Sanjeev, Goldstone Services, applicant. Approved if applicant presents scaled drawing to staff.
CERTIFICATE OF APPROPRIATENESS:
2090 Vineville Ave.: Certificate of Appropriateness to allow design approval of a roof, HR-3 District. Jesus Gonzalez, Randall Callaway, applicant. Approved.
577 Third St.: Certificate of Appropriateness to allow a building addition, CBD-1 District. Bob Brown, BTBB Architects, applicant. Approved.
155 Forest Ave.: Certificate of Appropriateness to allow design approval of an accessory building, HR-1 District. Debbie Alexander, applicant. Approved.
VARIANCES:
201 Bradstone Circle: Variance in front yard requirements to allow a fence, R-1A District. Richard Brown, applicant. Approved.
VIOLATIONS:
4150 Bloomfield Drive: In violation of Section 27.08 of the Comprehensive Land Development Resolution – modified/altered original permit 16-31186 by adding barb wire. Brenda Jolly. Found in violation; owner given 30 days to come into compliance or matter will be referred for legal action.
RATIFICATION:
543 Poplar St.: Certificate of Appropriateness to allow design approval of entrance/exit gate on an existing parking lot, CBD-1 District [17-70914]. Jean Bragg, applicant. Approved.
