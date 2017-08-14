Top Fed official tells AP: Bond portfolio could shrink soon

FILE - In this Tuesday, March 21, 2017, file photo, William C. Dudley, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, speaks during a panel discussion at The Bank of England in London. In an interview with The Associated Press, Dudley indicated that the Fed will likely make an announcement at its September 2017 meeting that it is ready to start reducing its massive bond portfolio, a move expected to put upward pressure on long-term interest rates including home mortgages. Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool, File AP Photo