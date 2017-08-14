Business

Markets Right Now: Stocks open higher on Wall Street

The Associated Press

August 14, 2017 9:40 AM

NEW YORK

The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening solidly higher on Wall Street as the market comes off its worst week since March.

Gains in technology companies and banks early Monday helped send indexes higher. Apple, Microsoft and Facebook each rose about 1 percent in the first few minutes of trading.

Bank of America was up 1.6 percent and JPMorgan Chase rose 1.1 percent.

Signs of anxiety in the market that flared last week were on the wane. Prices for bonds and gold fell.

The Standard & Poor's 500 rose 19 points, or 0.8 percent, to 2,460.

The Dow Jones industrials rose 128 points, or 0.6 percent, to 21,988. The Nasdaq composite rose 59 points, or 1 percent, to 6,315.

