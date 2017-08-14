After failure of SC nuke plant, backers seek federal aid

FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2016 file photo, unit one of the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station near Jenkinsville, S.C., is viewed during a media tour of the facility. Proponents of nuclear power are pushing to revive a failed project to build two reactors in South Carolina, arguing that the demise of the $14 billion venture could signal doom for an industry that supplies one-fifth of the nation’s electricity. The July 31 suspension of the partly-completed V.C. Summer project near Columbia, S.C., leaves two nuclear reactors under construction in Georgia as the only ones being built in the U.S. Chuck Burton, File AP Photo