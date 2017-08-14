Business

Skydiver rescued after spending hours stuck in tree

The Associated Press

August 14, 2017 12:24 AM

DUNSTABLE, Mass.

A skydiver who was blown off course in Massachusetts has been rescued after spending hours stuck about 70 feet (21 meters) up in a tree.

Dunstable police said late Sunday that the man had been removed from the tree more than two hours after rescue teams were first dispatched.

Don Mayer, the airport manager at Pepperell Skydiving Center, tells WBZ-TV the man is an experienced diver who missed the landing area.

Mayer says the man was embarrassed, but not seriously hurt. He says there were five other people who jumped from the same plane.

